POLITICS

Chicago City Council approves plan to rename a portion of Congress Parkway to honor Ida B. Wells

EMBED </>More Videos

Ida B. Wells was an African American journalist, suffragist and anti-lynching crusader (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago City Council approved a plan Wednesday to rename a portion of Congress Parkway to honor Ida B. Wells.

The renaming could be in place by the end of the summer.

Wells was an African American journalist, suffragist and anti-lynching crusader.

RELATED: Aldermen propose Congress Parkway name change honoring Ida B. Wells

The new name would affect Congress Parkway between Grant Park and the expressway interchange at the west end of downtown. The name of Congress Parkway farther west would not be impacted.

Before the City Council meeting kicked off Wednesday, Wells' great-granddaughter attended a press conference with supporters of the name change.

"It's amazing," said Michelle Duster, Wells' great-granddaughter. "I always felt that my great grandmother needed to be honored in a way that was fitting to who she was and what she did, but I never ever really imagined a major street."

Wells was born enslaved in 1862 and moved to Chicago in 1894 and started community building, opening a black settlement house. She also had a hand in founding the NAACP. Wells worked as a an investigative journalist who documented the unjust lynching of black men. Wells was a teacher and a suffragette and city leaders say she is woven into the fabric of Chicago with this permanent street naming honor.

"Today marks a historical day for the city of Chicago. It is bittersweet honestly to know that we are just naming a street downtown after a woman and or a person of color," said Ald. Sophia King (4th Ward).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstreet renamingchicago city councilcivil rightsLoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Aldermen propose Congress Parkway name change honoring Ida B. Wells
POLITICS
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed; suspect turns self in
Trump blasts Cohen after release of secret recording
DMV worker slept on the job daily for nearly 4 years, audit says
City Council to vote on $8M in settlements
More Politics
Top Stories
Man, 30, charged in fatal Wheeling crash that killed 16-year-old girl
Aurora woman diagnosed with West Nile after trip to Wisconsin Dells
Wisconsin mom attacked at Walmart after telling man to move cart
CPS board to consider nearly $1B capital plan
Semi crash closes WB Indiana Toll Road under US 421
Oswego woman who suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder missing
Save a life: Don't speed on Illinois roads
City Council to vote on $8M in settlements
Show More
Teen charged in drunk driving crash that killed 2 classmates, police say
Attorney argues Brock Turner wanted 'outercourse,' not intercourse
VIDEO: Driver threatened, then dragged in NYC road rage fight
Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame
More News