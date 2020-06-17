Politics

City Council expected to take up police reform, removing CPD officers from CPS

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council is expected to consider the issues of police reform and the removal of Chicago police officers from schools at its virtual meeting Wednesday.

In Chicago there's a push to remove police in public schools. A group that gathered in front of City Hall Tuesday said officers are not trained properly.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has dismissed the idea of taking cops out of high schools, saying they're necessary.

But Alderman Roderick Sawyer of the 6th Ward is introducing an ordinance to end the police department's contract with CPS and reinvest in mental and behavioral health services.

"I support the police in their initiatives to do what's right throughout the community, I just don't think the police are prepared to act as school monitors inside certain school buildings," Alderman Sawyer said.

Meanwhile, Alderman Anthony Napolitano from the Northwest Side mentioned in a tweet that he plans to introduce a resolution. He wants aldermen who support de-funding the police department to agree to move at least half of the officers in their wards to other aldermen who want more cops in their areas.

Napolitano is a former CPD officer and firefighter whose ward is home to many police officers and firefighters. His critics said this is merely a stunt as he is against defunding police.

Meanwhile there will be protests at City Hall. One group that plans on being there will continue to call for removing officers from schools.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopcpschicago public schoolschicago city councilchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 4 critical after rollover crash on SW Side: officials
Munster hospital guard killed by friendly fire during patient attack; patient also killed
Woman caught on video robbing Gold Coast Chanel store
Arlington Heights boy, 11, to donate TV show prize money to NAACP
'We have done nothing,' SC state rep says 5 years after massacre
Fugitive fatally shot by officers serving warrant in Beach Park
Man critically injured in West Lawn crash: police
Show More
Chicago expands eligibility requirements at City-run COVID-19 testing sites
NASCAR driver races in 'Back the Blue' car
92-year-old speaks out after random attack; suspect arrested
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, cooler by the lake Wednesday
Top El Chapo lieutenant held without bond in Chicago on street drug supply scheme charges
More TOP STORIES News