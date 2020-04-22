chicago city council

Coronavirus Chicago: City Council holds first virtual session during COVID-19 pandemic; David Brown confirmed as CPD superintendent

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time in Chicago's history, a full City Council session was held virtually Wednesday morning, as part of Mayor Lightfoot's efforts to ensure the continuity of government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor is trying to ensure the continuity of government in the midst of a pandemic while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

During the meeting, the full City Council voted to confirm the appointment of David O. Brown as the 63rd superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. The vote was 50-0.

"Thank you mayor and thank you so much council for your vote today," Brown said. "I am honored, I am humbled and I feel extremely privileged to serve the citizens of Chicago, the residents of Chicago and I look forward to meeting each and every of one you."

There were several items before the council, including signing off on the mayor's emergency powers which would give Mayor Lightfoot and her administration the ability to move money in the budget to pay for COVID expenses without council approval.

Several aldermen were planning to introduce various ordinances. One would give renters who have lost income or are unable to pay rent due to the virus up to 12 months to pay that rent, a proposal that drew great pushback from property owners during public comment.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called out a small number of aldermen for 'grandstanding' during a virtual City Council meeting Wednesday.



There's also a workplace safety ordnance on the table which would require private employers and the city to provide face coverings for anyone performing their duties as essential workers.

In a press conference after the meeting adjourned, Mayor Lightfoot called out a small number of aldermen for what she called, "grandstanding."

"They stuck out like a sore thumb, choosing to serve themselves instead of their residents who elected them, choosing to put their own selfish interest ahead of their city and their communities," Lightfoot said.

The council will meet again on Friday.
