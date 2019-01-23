CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago's City Council is meeting Wednesday amid a report by the Chicago Sun Times claiming Alderman Danny Solis secretly recorded conversations with Alderman Ed Burke.
The Sun-Times report says retiring 25th Ward Alderman Danny Solis has been working with law enforcement officials, secretly recording conversations with Alderman Burke over the last two years. That apparently helped authorities build their corruption case against him.
Aldermen reacted to the news ahead of Wednesday's City Council meeting,
"Our concern is how much has been going on for the last two years?" said 45th Ward Alderman John Arena. 'We have massive TIFs being discussed with finance, with zoning, we need to put a brake on a whole lot of things and take a really close look at that has been going on in this building and it's troubling."
"I think that if Alderman Solis felt this was the way to go, maybe it works for him, but what I will say is that we were sent down here to do a job for our communities, for the city of Chicago and we need to stay focused on that, that we need to continue to do our job and not be distracted because this is a major distraction," said 8th Ward Alderman Michelle Harris.
Alderman Burke, 75, is charged in a federal criminal complaint with attempted extortion, for alleging shaking down a Burger King Franchise owner looking to renovate their Southwest Side restaurant. Wednesday's City Council meeting is its first full meeting since Burke was charged.
The feds have asked for a 90-day extension to put the investigation in order for a grand jury to indict Alderman Burke.
Alderman Burke stepped down as City Council Finance Committee chairman shortly after the complaint against him was filed. He has denied any wrongdoing and is seeking re-election.