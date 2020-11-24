Chicago City Council set to vote on Mayor Lightfoot's 2021 budget proposal, including property tax increase

WATCH: Chicago mayor unveils 2021 budget proposal

Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers 2021 budget address (1 of 4) Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers her 2021 Chicago budget address

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council will vote on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's $12.8 billion budget plan Tuesday.Mayor Lightfoot said the pandemic has caused a steep drop in revenue. To help offset that deficit, the budget includes a $94-million property tax increase.For the average home worth $250,000. That would be a $56 increase."I think she has got the buy-in on the property tax increase," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington. "There is still going to be some naysayers. There are going to be some no's and some of those no's are going to come from her staunchest supporters who just can't absorb another property tax increase."The budget also includes a proposal to use speed cameras to ticket drivers who go six-to-nine miles-per-hour over the speed limit. In the past, the cameras targeted drivers going 10 miles above the limit, or more.