Coronavirus Chicago: City Council to hold first virtual session during COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered her budget address before City Council Wednesday morning, outlining her proposal on how the city will deal with an $838 million budget deficit.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time in Chicago's history, a full City Council session will be held virtually Wednesday morning, as part of Mayor Lightfoot's efforts to ensure the continuity of government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. and will be available to the public.

During the meeting, the full City Council is expected to vote to confirm the appointment of David O. Brown as the 63rd Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.

On Monday, the City Council Public Safety Committee voted unanimously to recommend Brown to be Chicago's next police superintendent.

Aldermen are expected to vote on several COVID-19 relief issues including an ordinance to increase Chicago's emergency contracting authority from $500K to $1M and the ability for the city to enter into emergency lease agreements for things like expanding emergency homeless shelter sites and coordinating with local hostels to serve as temporary quarantine/isolation housing for frontline workers.

New relief measures will also be introduced for the Council's consideration such as an ordinance for the Emergency Relief for Affordable Multifamily Properties Program also known as "E-RAMP".

If approved, the mayor will provide $3M to help stabilize Chicago's affordable housing developments and ensure residents continue to have a safe roof over their heads.

Residents can tune into the virtual City Council by visiting: www.chicityclerk.com.
