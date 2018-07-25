City Council to vote on $8M in settlements

Chicago aldermen are expected to vote Wednesday on whether to spend more than $8 million of taxpayer money to settle several legal battles.The initial demand was reportedly $17 million, but the city settled on a $4 million payout.Those taxpayer dollars will go to the family of Carlo Kintanar after City Council signs off on the amount later Wednesday morning.The I-Team has been following this case for years. Kintanar, 31, of Romeoville, was an Iraq war veteran who died after hitting a pothole on the city's Southwest Side eight years ago. He was thrown from his motorcycle in the crash.There was a record of pothole problems in the area and his family's lawyers said the damaged area should have been blocked off.City Council will also likely sign off on a few more hefty settlements, including $4 million to the families of Willie Owens and Margaret Silas, who died when a car being pursued by CPD slammed into them, back in 2013. Also $950,000 to the family of Rickey Rozelle, who was shot and killed by police five years ago. Half a million will go to the family of a man who died in a jail lockup.