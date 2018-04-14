Cohen ordered to appear in court in fight over seized documents

Lawyers representing President Trump and his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen will be back in court Monday in an attempt to stop federal prosecutors from accessing material that they claim is protected by attorney client privilege.Cohen's attorneys plead their case Friday, but U.S. District Court Judge Kimba Wood delayed the hearing until Monday and ordered Cohen to appear in person. Wood also ordered Cohen to provide a list of his clients.Filings from Cohen's attorneys asked the court to stop federal prosecutors from examining records seized during raids on Cohen's office, home, hotel room and safety deposit box.In response, prosecutors said they have set up a "taint team" to review documents before attorneys working on the case can access them. Prosecutors said the move is intended to ensure no documents are improperly used or breach client confidentiality.Cohen's lawyers argued that they should decide which documents are protected and which can be handed over in the search for potential secret deals made outside a campaign to protect Trump and whether they constitute illegal campaign contributions."There's been no finding of wrong doing against Michael Cohen either," said White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary. "The President has maintained there's no collusion with Russia."Cohen also continues his legal battle with Stormy Daniels. Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 before the election to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.Daniels is suing for the right to speak out about the affair. Her attorney said she could be in court Monday because she believes some of the seized documents may be related to her case.