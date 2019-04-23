Politics

Coin flip to determine winner of Sauk Village election

The Cook County clerk plans a coin flip to decide the winner of the tied vote for a trustee seat in south suburban Sauk Village.

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. -- A county clerk plans a coin flip to decide the winner of the tied vote for a trustee seat in south suburban Sauk Village.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough's office says the coin flip is Tuesday at her office in downtown Chicago. Yarbrough will be there along with candidates Gary T. Bell and Beth Zupon.

Under Illinois law when there's a tie in an election the county clerk shall "determine by lot which of them is to be declared elected." Turnout in the April 2 election was 9.3% among Sauk Village's more than 8,200 registered voters. The clerk's office will certify the election results to the Illinois State Board of Elections after Tuesday's coin flip.

A coin flip last decided a Cook County election in 2013 for Stickney trustee.
