Coin toss determines winner of Sauk Village trustee election; Gary T. Bell wins seat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5266050" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Cook County clerk plans a coin flip to decide the winner of the tied vote for a trustee seat in south suburban Sauk Village.

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- An election tie in the Sauk Village trustee race was broken Tuesday with a coin toss by Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough.Gary T. Bell was the winner after Yarbrough flipped the 1899 silver dollar. Bell and candidate Beth Zupon had tied in the April 2 election with 288 votes.Bell and Zupon were among seven candidates vying for three open seats on the village's board of trustees. They were the third and fourth highest vote getters. The top two vote-getters received 382 and 350 votes, respectively.Under Illinois law when there's a tie in an election the county clerk shall "determine by lot which of them is to be declared elected."To determine who would call the coin toss, Yarbrough put each candidate's name in a separate plastic bottle, dropped the bottles in a fish bowl, shook the bowl and had Ross Secler, an attorney for the village, select a bottle. Bell's name was selected. He called "tails" before Yarbrough tossed the 1899 silver dollar in the air. The coin landed tails, making Gary Bell the winner.The coin toss was broadcast on Facebook Live.Turnout in the April 2 election was 9.3% among Sauk Village's more than 8,200 registered voters."When you think about whether your vote counts, ask these folks. ... Every vote matters," Yarbrough said.The clerk's office will certify the election results to the Illinois State Board of Elections.A coin flip last decided a Cook County election in 2013 for Stickney trustee. A coin flip was needed just four times in the last 12 years in Cook County.