POLITICS

Community reacts to former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy's mayoral announcement

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayor Rahm Emanuel released his first attack ad aganist Garry McCarthy the day after McCarthy announced he is running for mayor. (WLS)

By and Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy announced his run for mayor on Thursday, and community leaders are already reacting.

The former Chicago police superintendent will be challenging the man who fired him, Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

After months of speculation, McCarthy made it official in a video announcement Wednesday, critiquing his former boss.

"That's why it's so painful to see that, under this mayor, we're awash in higher taxes, corruption, school closings and violent crime. We don't have to live like this. Chicago doesn't have to live like this," he said.

McCarthy and Mayor Rahm Emanuel have a unique relationship, given that Emanuel fired the former top-cop in 2015 amidst anger over the city and police department's handling of the controversial police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

"Laquan McDonald looms large again his specter is over running Emanuel every day with McCarthy being in this race," said Pastor Gregory Livingston, president of Coalition for a New Chicago.

Pastor Livingston said he believes McCarthy is the biggest "danger" to Emanuel's re-election, but the former police superintendent has a long way to go to gain the trust of Chicago's black community.

"He will have to show the black community that he can open up access equality and aces contracts and everything else to the black community," Livingston said.

Thursday morning, residents in Bronzeville were already weighing in on the race, and it was clear the McDonald case is still on the mind.

"With that case with the young kid getting shot, I just wouldn't trust him too. I think let's keep the man in. Let's go with Rahm," said Bronzeville resident Anthony Vixon.

Many said it will be a difficult choice.

"You don't know who to vote for, there's too many candidates," said Bronzeville resident Prentice Miller.

An Emanuel campaign spokesman said in a statement, "Anyone who thinks Chicago is only "ONE of the greatest cities in the world" not only does not deserve to be mayor of Chicago but does not make the minimum requirement needed to run for mayor of Chicago. Until Garry learns that Chicagoans do not share his desire to become New York City he is going to struggle in this proud town. "

Alderman Jason Ervin released a statement Thursday denouncing McCarthy. Ervin said. "The last time we heard from Garry McCarthy he said every black person in Chicago is a "trigger puller" and that the black leadership of this city was "serving their master." He also defended Jason Van Dyke and said he followed "police procedure," Alderman Ervin said. "For the good of Chicago voters, it should have been the last time. Unfortunately, his candidacy for Mayor ensures that we will hear more hate, more decisive comments, and more racist views. Garry McCarthy should take his Donald Trump philosophy and Rudi Giuliani rhetoric back to New York instead of insulting Chicagoans with this fantasy campaign for Mayor."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgarry mccarthyrahm emanuelelectionchicago police departmentlaquan mcdonaldChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Garry McCarthy announces run for Chicago mayor
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News