Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza says her office will no longer help municipalities collect red light camera fines

"My office is taking decisive action in response to unethical arrangements that have come to light regarding the red-light camera industry," Mendoza said. "As a matter of public policy, this system is clearly broken. I am exercising the moral authority to prevent state resources being used to assist a shady process that victimizes taxpayers."
RELATED: Some Chicago red light camera intersections have shorter green lights, rack up millions in fines
The new policy will go into effect on February 6. The General Assembly allowed municipalities to use the Comptroller's office to help collect debts through withholding of state income tax refunds or other state payments starting in 2012, Mendoza's office said. The state does not collect for Chicago's red light camera or speeding camera tickets.
Mendoza said fines for red light cameras fall disproportionately on minority and low-income drivers.
RELATED: Wrong on red? Red light cameras rake in revenue for suburbs
In her press release announcing the changes, Mendoza cited a story by the ABC7 I-Team and Chicago Sun Times that found most red light tickets go to drivers cited for turning on red and not drivers who go through an intersection during red lights.
"I think it's critical that the state's collection mechanisms should not be hijacked by political insiders to profit from an enforcement system whose integrity is now being seriously questioned," Mendoza said.