Conservative group challenges Wisconsin school district's gender identity policy prohibiting staff from informing parents of transitioning child

MADISON, Wisc. -- A conservative law group is challenging a Madison School District policy that prohibits school staff from telling parents if their child is transitioning genders at school, unless they have that student's permission.

The guidance document went into effect last school year, reported the Wisconsin State Journal.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is asking that it be repealed. The group's president, Rick Esenberg, said the policy instructs employees to deceive students' families.

Sherie Hohs oversees the district's LGBT student support services and said outing students to families who may not accept their transition could have "devastating effects on their safety."

She said about 4% of Madison school students identified in a 2018 survey as transgender or non-binary, or they rejected static gender identities altogether.
