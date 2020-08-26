RNC 2020

Kellyanne Conway to speak at Republican convention days after White House departure announcement

Conway managed Trump's campaign during the last stretch of the 2016 race, becoming the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid.
WASHINGTON -- Kellyanne Conway, one of the most visible representatives of President Donald Trump's administration, will make a Republican convention appearance days before she leaves the White House.

Conway managed Trump's campaign during the last stretch of the 2016 race, becoming the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid.

Everything to know about the 2020 Republican National Convention
EMBED More News Videos

On night two of the Republican convention, First Lady Melania Trump made the case for four more years for her husband, and two of Donald Trump's children painted a Joe Biden victory as a disaster for the U.S.



She then became a senior counselor to the president and made unyielding and occasionally befuddling defenses of Trump in her media appearances, coining the phrase "alternative facts" in one rebuttal.

Conway, whose husband has become an outspoken Trump critic, says she is stepping away to spend more time with her family. Before she does at the end of the month, expect her to use the stage to make one more vigorous pitch for the president.

Her RNC speech is expected to highlight "how President Trump has been a champion for 'everyday heroes' across the country," according to the Trump campaign.

VIDEOS: Melania, Eric and Tiffany Trump speak on night 2 on the 2020 RNC
EMBED More News Videos

Speakers from night 2 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 32)

Watch First lady Melania Trump's full remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, in Washington.



Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the marquee speech Wednesday night, following his wife Second Lady Karen Pence.

The night was to include remarks from the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as well as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. former football coach Lou Holtz and Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence and ambassador to Germany.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpkellyanne conwayrnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RNC 2020
Karen Pence's RNC speech seen as speaking to suburban women
Kamala Harris plans speech hours before Trump's RNC spot
Pence's RNC speech expected to praise Trump's accomplishments
RNC night 3: Expect Pence, Conway and protest pushback
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kenosha protest shooting suspect in custody after 3 shot, 2 fatally
New IL mask mandate for restaurant, bar patrons takes effect
Lawsuit filed against driver after mother dragged to death in River North hit-and-run
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
Wednesday NBA playoff games postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting boycotts
RNC night 3: Expect Pence, Conway and protest pushback
Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by police: father
Show More
Illinois organ donor registry reaches 7M
Fort Hood soldier found dead after reporting abuse to Army
Ex-boyfriend shot woman in Lynwood home invasion: relatives
Chicago Weather: Sunny, very hot Wednesday
Hurricane Laura, now a Cat 4, packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
More TOP STORIES News