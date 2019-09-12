Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans retains title for record 6th term

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County's Chief Judge Timothy Evans has retained his title for a record sixth term.In the election for the county's top judicial spot Thursday, Evans won 143-102 on first ballot against veteran attorney and judge Lorna Propes. The county's most powerful judicial position was decided by about 250 circuit judges who serve under the chief.Evans needed 128 votes to keep his role overseeing the second largest court system in the country.Evans has served as chief judge for nearly two decades, longer than anyone in the county's modern court history. The position brings in a salary of $191,609.Propes had challenged the incumbent's longevity."After 18 years, a vote for new leadership is not an act of disloyalty. It's a commitment to the future of the court," Propes said in a campaign video directed at the voting judges.Evans highlighted the changes he has made while chief judge, including new courts for those with mental health and drug problems and veterans courts.The Cook County chief judge's term lasts three years.