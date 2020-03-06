Politics

Commissioner Jeffrey Tobolski resigns from Cook County Board months after FBI raid

CHICAGO -- A member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners whose office and home were raided by FBI agents last fall has resigned from the board.

Commissioner Jeffrey Tobolski didn't give a reason for his departure in a one-sentence letter that he sent Cook County Board President on Friday.

Tobolski has not been charged with any crimes but in September, FBI agents raided both his home and his office in the village of McCook, where he is mayor. Last month, his chief of staff was indicted on federal bribe charges.

Tobolski did not immediately return a call for comment.

In the letter, Tobolski resigned effective March 31.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmccookcook countycook countyfbibriberyraidred light cameras
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st Indiana case of COVID-19 reported
Rivers Casino Des Plaines to open Illinois' first sportsbook
Durbin meets with CDC, Illinois officials on COVID-19 response
Birrieria La Terraza serves up some of Chicago's best birria
Video released of knife-wielding man killed by police after robbery in South Shore
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
US coronavirus death toll hits 12 as testing on cruise ship begins
Show More
PAWS Chicago returns with homeless pets from Nashville shelters after Tenn. tornadoes
2-legged dog 'Lt. Dan' finalist for Cadbury bunny contest
Teacher allegedly smashes 11-year-old's face onto desk, family says
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Video: Girl attacked, robbed by group of teens
More TOP STORIES News