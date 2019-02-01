KAMALA HARRIS

Before he was elected to the Senate, Cory Booker served on Newark's city council and as the city's mayor. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK --
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has joined those vying to become the Democratic candidate for president in 2020.

Booker launched his run on Friday morning amid speculation that he would join the race.


Booker, the state's first African-American senator, is the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and serves on multiple other committees.

The senator made the announcement on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. Booker's black heritage is a major theme in his first campaign video.

"My dad told me, 'Boy, never forget where you came from or how many people had to sacrifice to get you where you are,'" he reflected in the video.

Booker said that when he was young, his parents were unable to buy a home in a neighboorhood with good schools because they were black. He said a group of white lawyers fought for the rights of families, including his, to live where they wanted.

"They changed the course of my entire life," he said. "Because in America, courage is contagious."

