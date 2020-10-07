coronavirus chicago

Chicago City Council meets virtually as Lightfoot's budget announcement looms

Mayor said Chicago budget deficit expected to be $1.2B
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot presided over a virtual meeting of the Chicago City Council Wednesday morning as the announcement of her budget plan looms in the weeks ahead.

Lightfoot previously said Chicago is forecast to have a $1.2 billion budget gap for 2021, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has hinted at job cuts in order to fill the deficit.

The 2020 shortfall has grown to nearly $800 million, the mayor said.

"Make no mistake. This will be our pandemic budget," she said.

Lightfoot delayed laying out her budget plan until Oct. 21 in the hopes Congress would have more time to come up with a stimulus funding plan.

The mayor is expected to comment on Wednesday's council meeting at 2 p.m.

Lightfoot previously said revenue loss from COVID-19 accounts for 65% of the city's budget gap, with tax receipts plummeting from lack of tourism, as well as restaurant, hotel and convention businesses.

The mayor also said looting hit small businesses hard, and bridging the fiscal chasm will require another round of federal funding.

"The federal government simply must step up and support our cities and states with additional stimulus dollars critically needed by our families and businesses," Lightfoot said. "We are in a crisis unlike anything experienced in our lifetimes. This should not be up for debate. I know this is campaign season, but this is not a red versus blue state issue."

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori LIghtfoot discusses the budget forecast for 2021.



Without help from Washington, Lightfoot said the city faces "painful choices," including the likelihood of layoffs, but added property tax hikes and layoffs are a last resort.

"I will do everything I can to prevent layoffs, but the reality is stark and our options in this fiscal crisis are limited," Lightfoot said.

"I think it's going to be deep cuts in services no matter what," said Laurence Msall, president of the Civic Federation. "If the federal government does not provide revenue support, it's going to be deeper than is necessary."

The mayor also added that budgeting for public safety next year will mean funding for both the Chicago Police Department and community support structures.

The mayor said she'll take a hard look at police overtime and other aspects of the CPD budget, but said defunding the police is not the answer.

In order to bring in revenue, Lightfoot called for the need for a casino surrounded by a "world class entertainment district."

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopbudgetlori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
IL reports 2,630 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths
Alaska added to Chicago's emergency travel order; Ind. on warning list
Chicago restaurants' hopes crushed after Trump halts stimulus talks
IL reports 1,617 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,630 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released on bond
1 fatally shot in struggle with ISP trooper over gun in Harvey, police say
Jacob Blake released from hospital to Chicago rehab center, lawyer says
'Monster Hell Ramen' challenge turns up the heat
Portillo's opening 3rd Chicago restaurant on NW Side next month
Petco removes shock collars from stores
Show More
No slowdown in sight for Chicago, suburban real estate
Girl, 2, critically hurt after falling into Joliet pool
New sprinkler system dedicated at site of Our Lady of Angels School fire:
Joliet contractor in trouble with the law again
Jail employees forced inmates to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat
More TOP STORIES News