Georgia county votes to name elementary school after Michelle Obama

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5928330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Richmond school will now be called Michelle Obama Elementary after the school board unanimously approved the change last night.

Obama's ties to the county

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6815826" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Obama is going after President Donald Trump in a scathing new video that accuses him of "willful mismanagement" of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. She calls on Black and all young voters not to "waste" their votes.

JONESBORO, Ga. -- An elementary school in metro Atlanta could soon have something in common with the former first lady: its name.The Clayton County Board of Education has voted to rename South Clayton Elementary School to Michelle Obama STEM Elementary School.Next, the county will have to wait for Obama to approve."I just felt like there aren't many places named after women," board member Ophelia Burroughs told CNN. She originally suggested naming the school after Obama."We are trying to push forward in our society because we have been left behind for so long."The elementary school is under construction and is expected to open next July in the city of Jonesboro.At the board meeting last week, Obama received seven votes. The other two were in favor of renaming the school after civil rights activist, Rep. John Lewis -- who died earlier this year."He is a true hero of the civil rights movement, and it would have been so fitting at this time," board member Judy Johnson, who did not vote in favor of Obama, told CNN. "But we had many, many votes for Michelle Obama. It is very fitting to have a school named after her here."Obama has ties to Clayton County through a great-great-great grandmother. The New York Times connected Obama's ancestry to Melvania Shields in 2009. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in 2018 that Shields was enslaved on a farm in Rex, Georgia, a tiny hamlet in northeast Clayton, within county lines. A memorial monument for Shields stands in Rex."If Michelle Obama says no, then you have John Lewis as a backup, or someone else," Burroughs said.The Clayton County elementary school will not be the first to be named after Obama in Georgia. There is a Barack and Michelle Obama Elementary School in Atlanta.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.