COVID-19 has major impact on Cook County State's Attorney race, overshadowing Jussie Smollett case

One of the most watched races of the Tuesday has been for the Cook County State's Attorney, a race that has gotten national attention as a result of the Jussie Smollett case.Traditionally low voter turnout is something that tends to favor incumbents, but with the novel coronavirus, political observers have said that all bets are off in this election. One reason is that the older, more reliable, voters are the ones most at risk for the virus. Many of them may be be avoiding polling locations.Incumbent Kim Foxx released a video Tuesday encouraging voters to still vote, but also to take care to observe all precautions on this Election Day to prevent the spread of COVID-19."The campaign for my re-election has suspended traditional outreach. We're using text messages to get out the vote," Foxx said in her video message. "My election remarks will be limited to essential staff instead of a party to keep every one safe."Gone are the days when candidates would be pressing the flesh at busy L-stops, the need for social distancing has eliminated those get out the vote activities.Bill Conway released his own video, encouraging people to go to the polls and be COVID-19 conscious."Most importantly I'm asking everybody to stay safe out there, sanitize often, make sure you're following the advice of your public health professionals," Conway said.The Jussie Smollett case, which once dominated the race, has now been eclipsed by COVID-19 concerns.COVID-19 concerns prompted ABC 7 to do virtual interviews with the other two democratic candidates."It's a new normal, we've never quite had an election day like this," said Donna Moore, a Democratic candidate for state's attorney. "I'm hoping people that will be able to get out to vote, there's been a lot of nervousness because of the coronavirus, there's been concerns about election judges.""I watch what happen with the pens that are being passed around between everybody and there is a very valid and legitimate concerns the governor should have delayed the election," said Bob Fioretti, another Democratic candidate for State's Attorney.In another break from tradition, there are no plans for any election night parties. Any gatherings to be with staff and or family only.