covid-19

COVID relief hangs in balance as unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans

By Rachel Scott
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As COVID relief hangs in the balance, millions of Americans out of work will lose their unemployment benefits Saturday.

President Donald Trump spent the Christmas holiday on the golf course with the bipartisan stimulus package awaiting his signature.

The president took to Twitter saying he had "many calls and meetings," demanding Congress increase the amount of the stimulus checks from $600 to $2000, writing "give our people the money!"

But this is a bill his own team helped negotiate. Trump's secretary of treasury Steven Mnuchin days ago promised those stimulus checks would go out next week.

"People are going to see this money the beginning of next week," Mnuchin said.

Leaders from both parties are urging the president to sign the bill to get immediate relief to the American people.

"I beg the president to know how many people in this country are scared," Rep. Debbie Dignell, D-Michigan, said.

"I hope the president looks at this again and reaches that conclusion that the best thing to do is sign the bill," Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, said.

Unemployment benefits expire Saturday, and if the president continues to hold off, the government shut downs Monday. The federal moratorium on evictions is up in less than a week.

"And we are facing the very real possibility of tens of millions of people losing their homes this winter during the height of COVID-19. and the consequences of that will be catastrophic for children and families, for communities and for our country's ability to contain the pandemic," Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said.

Stormie Cobb, a mother of three, lost her job during the pandemic and was evicted just one week before Christmas. She waited more than six months for Congress to act. Now, she says she's running out of options.

"It's been a lot of tears. We've just been in a continual struggle and hoping for another stimulus check," Cobb said. "It feels like you failed as a parent, as a mom, when you have three children who depend on you."

Democrats already tried to get the amount of those stimulus checks raised to $2,000, but Republicans in the House objected. It's unclear what the president plans to do. If he signs the bill, the American people will get that relief. If he vetoes it, lawmakers will have to come back to Washington to override him. But if he waits another nine days, the bill will expire and the next Congress will have to try and get a new bill passed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsstimulus fundsu.s. & worldcongresspresident donald trumpunemploymentcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
COVID-19
Lakeview restaurant awarded $15K monthly grant to stay open
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
IL reports 5,742 cases, 156 COVID-19 deaths
IN reports 5,563 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RV blasted recorded warning before Nashville explosion: Police
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Washington Park, possibly part of Christmas spree
Lakeview restaurant awarded $15K monthly grant to stay open
10 shot, 1 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Officers surprise family who lost child to gun violence with Christmas gifts
Haircut leads to COVID death of couple days before Christmas after short family visit
Washington Park crash kills 2, injures 1
Show More
Shelter dogs pick their own Christmas toys in adorable video
IL reports 5,742 cases, 156 COVID-19 deaths
Chicago Weather: Sunny and quiet Saturday
CPD 'remain diligent' after Nashville explosion
Chicago cops in botched raid had prior complaints
More TOP STORIES News