Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to announce retirement Thursday, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson will announce his retirement Thursday, sources tell ABC7's Craig Wall.

Johnson hinted about retirement earlier this week at the CPD 2020 budget hearing.

Johnson hinted he was considering retirement after 31 years with CPD and nearly four years as superintendent. He said it is a decision he will have to discuss with his family.



Johnson will make his announcement at 10:45 a.m. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to be at the announcement.

Sources tell the ABC7 I-Team that Johnson's interim replacement will be Charlie Beck, recently retired as chief of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Johnson has been under scrutiny since being found slumped over the wheel of his car late at night last month. He first blamed the incident on a change in blood pressure medication, then later admitting he had a few drinks with dinner.
