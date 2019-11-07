Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to announce retirement Thursday

Sources told ABC7's Craig Wall that Johnson was going to retire Thursday morning. Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi then confirmed that Johnson would be announcing his retirement at a 10:45 a.m. news conference.
Johnson hinted about retirement earlier this week at the CPD 2020 budget hearing.
Johnson said he was considering retirement after 31 years with CPD and nearly four years as superintendent. He said it is a decision he will have to discuss with his family.
A true son of Chicago who grew up in public housing & went to public schools went on to become one of our most dedicated public servants. #ChicagoPolice Supt Eddie Johnson will announce plans to retire as leader of the nation's second largest police department. CPD HQ @ 1045a pic.twitter.com/CVc7EaP4mP— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 7, 2019
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to be at the announcement Thursday morning.
Sources tell the ABC7 I-Team that Johnson's interim replacement will be Charlie Beck, recently retired as chief of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Johnson has been under scrutiny since being found slumped over the wheel of his car late at night last month. He first blamed the incident on a change in blood pressure medication, then later admitting he had a few drinks with dinner.