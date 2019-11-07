Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to step down Thursday, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson will step down Thursday, sources tell ABC7's Craig Wall.
Johnson hinted about retirement earlier this week at the CPD 2020 budget hearing.
Johnson hinted he was considering retirement after 31 years with CPD and nearly four years as superintendent. He said it is a decision he will have to discuss with his family.
Sources tell the ABC7 I-Team that Johnson's interim replacement will be Charlie Beck, recently retired as chief of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Johnson has been under scrutiny since being found slumped over the wheel of his car late at night last month. He first blamed the incident on a change in blood pressure medication, then later admitting he had a few drinks with dinner.
