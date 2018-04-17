POLITICS

CPS budget for next school year includes funding increase

EMBED </>More Videos

After years of financial uncertainty, Chicago Public School teachers received more money, not less, in budgets delivered to them earlier this year than in years past. (WLS)

By and Cate Caugirian
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Public Schools principals received their budgets for the 2018-19 school year Tuesday, and much earlier than in years past.

An additional $60 million will be split among all CPS schools. The budget also includes extra money for schools with low enrollment. Special Education is also getting a funding boost.

A new state funding formula gave CPS a bigger financial cushion for the upcoming year.

"This is a good time to be the leader of CPS, because our financial situation is much stronger than it was two years ago," said CPS CEO Janice Jackson.

Jackson said each school will get an additional 2.5 percent for each student enrolled. The school district funds their schools by a student-based budgeting formula, which is based on student enrollment and as such hurts schools with declining numbers of students. To make sure those schools don't lose teachers or programs, CPS is allocating an extra $10 million for the 129 schools with low enrollment, including Gale Elementary in Rogers Park.

"When students decline there are staffing gaps, so this year I'm happy we won't have to deal with those issues," said Augie Emuwa-Gale, Gal Elementary principal.

The budget also includes more money for special programs and Special Education.

"I've acquired an additional Special Education teaching position, which we need at my school," said Emily Feltes, principal of North Grand High School.

While principals are happy, the Chicago Teachers Union said the additional 60 million going to schools this year doesn't come close to making up for cuts in years past.

CTU said the school district remains financially unstable.

"The number one group that has benefitted from the infusion of cash into CPS are the bond holders, people that lent money to CPS and they are laughing all the way to the bank," said CTU Vice President Jesse Sharkey.

There will be new postsecondary counselors for more students, and the budget includes more support for at-risk students.

Some of the extra money each school is getting will help pay for teacher salary increases. And following a huge outcry, CPS is returning to its old way of funding special education. The central office will decide how many positions each school gets, rather than giving schools money to pay for the cost of those jobs.

The school district has spent the past couple of years battling back from a $1.1 billion deficit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsrahm emanuelbudgetchicago city counciltaxesproperty taxescpsChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Increased taxes, fees on phones, ride-hailing and concert tickets approved in 2018 Chicago budget
CPS critics call for CEO Forrest Claypool's firing over budget
Emanuel's 2018 budget plan includes higher fees on rideshare services, cell phone bills
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News