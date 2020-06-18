DACA recipients, law experts react to Supreme Court decision blocking Trump from ending program

Watch: ABC News special report:
But University of Chicago Law professor Jonathon Masur said the decision is not about the high court going liberal.
"This is a procedural ruling rather than a substantive one," Masur said. "What they said is the Department of Homeland Security didn't go about it the right way."
The high court said the Trump administration failed to give a lawful justification for ending the federal program that protects thousands of undocumented immigrants brought here as children.
"DACA is very popular nationally, so the Trump administration didn't want to come out and say we want to deport off of these children, we want them out country," Masur said. "It tried to gin up a legal reason for it."
In a flurry of tweets blasting the decision, President Trump said in one of them: "As President of the United States, I'm asking for a legal solution to DACA, not a political one, consistent with the rule of law. The Supreme Court is not willing to give us one, so now we have to start the process all over again. "
If the Trump administration tries the case again it is likely to be immediately challenged in district courts and legal experts say there is no way the case would make it up to the Supreme Court before the election.
The DACA decision is the Supreme Court's second major blow to the White House this week. The Court ruled federal law protects gay and transgender workers from discrimination. Chief Justice John Roberts ruled in favor of both.
"Roberts is showing he is willing to show some constraint and willing to stand up for the rule of law, even if it means rejecting Trump policy," Masur said.
WATCH: DACA recipients relieved by SCOTUS decision
Tens of thousands of people across Illinois breathed a collective sigh of relief nearly three years after President Trump announced he would end DACA.
It's been a long time to wait for people living with the threat of losing their jobs and deportation hanging over their heads.
For Karla Robles, there was life before DACA - and life after it.
"Without DACA I would not be able to be a teacher," Robles said. "I just finished my first year teaching high school Spanish and it was an incredible experience. I work at the same high School I attended."
A graduate of Loyola University, Robles was brought illegally to the United States along with her two brothers when she was 8. The Supreme Court decision, declaring President Trump's attempt to end the Obama-era program invalid, is a huge relief for her as well as 700,000 beneficiaries. There are over 42,000 in Illinois alone.
"Before DACA I was concerned how I would work, what my future would be like," DACA recipient Citlali Bueno said. "And after it, doors definitely opened up."
Despite the decision, DACA may yet be repealed. The Supreme Court only said the president went about it the wrong way. Immigration activists say it's all up to Congress now.
"This is a temporary victory, but we need permanent solutions for people within DACA and the 11 million undocumented people in this country," said Lawrence Benito, with the Illinois Coalition of Immigrant and Refugee Rights.
Any action would take months, however, and none is expected to be taken either by Congress or by the President until after the November elections.