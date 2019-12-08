Politics

Daily Herald: Illinois Primary 2020 candidates

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2020 election season is underway in Illinois!

Some prominent suburban lawmakers will be going head-to-head with Republican and Democratic challengers in the March 17 primary.

Raja of Schaumburg is the U.S. Representative for the Illinois 8th Congressional District.

Mohammed Faheem of Plainfield, Inam Hussain of Libertyville and William Olson of Schaumburg are set to join Krishnamoorthi on the primary ballot.

Eric Peterson from the Daily Herald stopped by ABC7 to discuss the candidates.

To read the entire story in Sunday's Daily Herald, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisprimary electiondaily heraldvote 2020election
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after suffering seizure
2 arrested after armed carjacking leads to crash on Northwest Side
Retired pastor released on bond was 'blacked out' at time of fatal Orland Park hit-and-run
Suspect in custody, confesses to fatally shooting Texas police officer
Trio charged in DuPage Co. home invasions
Someone ate $120K banana installation sold at Art Basel Miami
Inmate escapes from Grundy County Jail
Show More
Baby can't contain her joy when mom turns on her hearing aids
Adaptive Climbing Group builds inclusive community
Survey collects travelers' opinions on Ill. highways
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, mild Sunday
Waitress gets $1,000 tip after restaurant was closed for a week
More TOP STORIES News