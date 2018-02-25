POLITICS

Davis, Kennedy introduce legislation to increase taxes on guns, ammunition

Chris Kennedy and Rep. Danny Davis at Mount Sinai Hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Representative Danny Davis and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy introduced legislation Sunday to increase taxes on guns and ammunition.

The politicians presented the tax at Mount Sinai Hospital on the West Side.

If enacted, the legislation would double the federal excise tax on guns and impose a 50 percent excise tax on ammunition. Currently, the excise tax on ammunition is 11 percent.

"If the individuals continue to use weapons and continue to use the bullets, the tax would direct money at least to gun violence prevention activity," Davis said.

Davis said the proposed law is a result of increased gun violence in Chicago and across the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun controlgun lawstaxesChicagoLawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News