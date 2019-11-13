Politics

Illinois Senate approves bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, heads to House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in Illinois may be one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Illinois Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, beginning with when Illinoisans set their clocks forward again on the second Sunday of March 2020 and eliminating the switch to Daylight Standard Time in Fall.

If passed, Illinois would become the third state in the U.S. to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

So far, Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don't observe the time change.
