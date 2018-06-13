POLITICS

Deerfield assault-weapons ban blocked by judge

EMBED </>More Videos

A new ban on assault-style weapons in north suburban Deerfield was supposed to take effect Wednesday, but it was struck down.

Megan Hickey
DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A new ban on assault-style weapons in north suburban Deerfield was supposed to take effect Wednesday, but it was struck down. A judge blocked the ordinance after some village residents fought it.

The Deerfield Village Board voted unanimously in favor of the ban back in April. The amendment to the village's gun ordinance restricts firearms that village leaders define as assault weapons, such as AR-15s. The new ordinance also prohibits high-capacity magazines.

But a judge halted the enforcement of that ban Tuesday, in response to two lawsuits filed by Deerfield residents and backed by the NRA and other gun owner advocacy organizations.

The suits argue, in part, that the ban makes residents less safe and will only hurt law-abiding gun owners. Deerfield resident Abby Cole agreed.

"We haven't had any shootings here in Deerfield. Many people have guns here in Deerfield. So obviously, it's being used in the proper way that they're holding the gun and it makes them feel secure," Cole said.

The National Rifle Association released a statement Wednesday, saying in part: "Deerfield's ordinance violates Illinois law, and we are prepared to fight this anti-self-defense ordinance until it's overturned in court."

The Village of Deerfield also responded to the judge's order with a statement, saying, "We are reviewing with our legal team the full written opinion that the Judge entered. We will, of course, honor the order issued by the Court and temporarily not enforce the ordinance; but we are certainly going to review all of the options available to the Village, including the right to appeal the decision to the Illinois Appellate Court."

If and when the ordinance does go into effect, residents who violate it could face daily fines up to $1,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsweaponsgun lawsgun controlgunslawsuitDeerfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
More News