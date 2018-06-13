A new ban on assault-style weapons in north suburban Deerfield was supposed to take effect Wednesday, but it was struck down. A judge blocked the ordinance after some village residents fought it.The Deerfield Village Board voted unanimously in favor of the ban back in April. The amendment to the village's gun ordinance restricts firearms that village leaders define as assault weapons, such as AR-15s. The new ordinance also prohibits high-capacity magazines.But a judge halted the enforcement of that ban Tuesday, in response to two lawsuits filed by Deerfield residents and backed by the NRA and other gun owner advocacy organizations.The suits argue, in part, that the ban makes residents less safe and will only hurt law-abiding gun owners. Deerfield resident Abby Cole agreed."We haven't had any shootings here in Deerfield. Many people have guns here in Deerfield. So obviously, it's being used in the proper way that they're holding the gun and it makes them feel secure," Cole said.The National Rifle Association released a statement Wednesday, saying in part: "Deerfield's ordinance violates Illinois law, and we are prepared to fight this anti-self-defense ordinance until it's overturned in court."The Village of Deerfield also responded to the judge's order with a statement, saying, "We are reviewing with our legal team the full written opinion that the Judge entered. We will, of course, honor the order issued by the Court and temporarily not enforce the ordinance; but we are certainly going to review all of the options available to the Village, including the right to appeal the decision to the Illinois Appellate Court."If and when the ordinance does go into effect, residents who violate it could face daily fines up to $1,000.