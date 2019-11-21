2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Tulsi Gabbard criticizes Hillary Clinton, Democratic party 'rot'

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks during the fifth Democratic primary debate co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 20, 2019. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard criticized 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party, prompting a sharp back-and-forth with Sen. Kamala Harris.

The congresswoman from Hawaii and California senator were among 10 Democratic candidates debating Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Gabbard doubled down on earlier comments that Clinton represents the "personification of the rot in the Democratic Party." She says the party is influenced by a "foreign policy establishment" that supports regime-change wars. She calls it the "Bush, Clinton, Trump foreign policy doctrine."

Harris responded by saying it's unfortunate to have a candidate on stage who criticizes President Barack Obama on Fox News, "buddied up" to Trump adviser Steve Bannon to get a meeting with Trump and wouldn't call out a war criminal.

Gabbard then accused Harris of "smears and innuendo."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatekamala harrisdemocrats2020 presidential electionhillary clinton
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Dem debate: Biden pushes for Obamacare reform over Medicare for all
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Buttigieg on his experience: 'We need something very different'
Democratic debate revives clashes over 'Medicare for All'
Dem debate: Biden pushes for Obamacare reform over Medicare for all
5 Democratic candidates participate in Los Angeles forum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Impeachment hearings takeaways: `Everyone was in the loop'
Teen stabbed at CTA Belmont Station, police say
Naperville student charged with hate crime after allegedly posting racist Craigslist ad
Challengers say Jussie Smollett, trust will be campaign issues for Kim Foxx
UChicago Medical Center trauma programs again close as strike looms
Gotham Greens builds new lettuce greenhouse on far South Side
Show More
Democratic debate revives clashes over 'Medicare for All'
Oak Park HS student diagnosed with whooping cough
Chicago AccuWeather: Late rain, rising temperatures overnight
Arrest warrant issued for ex-husband in Buffalo Grove double homicide
No decision for Waukegan mother, son seeking US asylum
More TOP STORIES News