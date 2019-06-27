Democratic debate 2019: Schedule, what to know for night 2

The first round of Democratic debates began Wednesday night, with 10 of the 20 presidential hopefuls facing off in Miami.Night two of the debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET. The remaining 10 candidates who will take the stage on Thursday are:Michael Bennet, senator for ColoradoJoe Biden, former vice presidentPete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, IndianaKirsten Gillibrand, senator for New YorkKamala Harris, senator for California,John Hickenlooper, former governor of ColoradoBernie Sanders, senator for VermontEric Swalwell, representative for CaliforniaMarianne Williamson, spiritual authorAndrew Yang, entrepreneurHealthcare was a hot topic on Wednesday and is likely to remain so on Thursday. Bernie Sanders, who is considered a frontrunner for the party's nomination, has proposed a "Medicare for All" system without private insurance. Biden, another frontrunner slated for Thursday night, hasn't gone that far.Another subject that may come up: last week's fatal shooting of a black man by a white officer in South Bend, Indiana. Other candidates are likely to raise questions to mayor and fellow presidential contender Pete Buttigieg, who has been rising in the polls as of late, about the issues that led up to the shooting.