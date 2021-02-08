stimulus funds

Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child under Biden COVID-19 relief package

By Ben Siegel, ABC News
WASHINGTON -- The House Ways and Means Committee on Monday is expected to lay out a proposal to send $3,600 per child to millions of American families, as House Democrats work to assemble the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package proposed by President Biden.

The 22-page proposal, first obtained by the Washington Post and confirmed by ABC News, would send $3,600 per child under 6 years old to American families, and $3,000 per child between the ages of 6 and 17. The benefit would decrease for Americans making more than $75,000 annually, or couples earning more than $150,000 a year.

The program would be administered by the Internal Revenue Service. The payments, which would start going out in July, would follow through on the Biden administration's call to expand the Child Tax Credit.

"The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it's devastating. We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone's head or food on their table," Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said in a statement.

Neal's committee is just one of many in the House working on the COVID-19 relief package. The panel is expected to release its full slate of tax-related proposals for the stimulus bill later Monday.

The committees' work will be combined before any vote on the House floor -- and it's unclear if this specific proposal will pass muster with the Senate parliamentarian under the strict rules of the process Democrats are using to pass the package with 50 votes in the Senate.

A Columbia University study of Biden's proposal found that it could cut child poverty in half, and impact more than 5 million American children under 18.
