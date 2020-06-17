Demonstrators call for police reform outside Chicago City Council meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of protesters focused on police accountability and oversight have gathered outside City Hall while the Chicago City Council meets virtuallyIn Chicago there's a push to remove police in public schools. A group that gathered in front of City Hall Tuesday said officers are not trained properly.Mayor Lori Lightfoot has dismissed the idea of taking cops out of high schools, saying they're necessary.But Alderman Roderick Sawyer of the 6th Ward is introducing an ordinance to end the police department's contract with CPS and reinvest in mental and behavioral health services."I support the police in their initiatives to do what's right throughout the community, I just don't think the police are prepared to act as school monitors inside certain school buildings," Alderman Sawyer said.Meanwhile, Alderman Anthony Napolitano from the Northwest Side mentioned in a tweet that he plans to introduce a resolution. He wants aldermen who support defunding the police department to agree to move at least half of the officers in their wards to other aldermen who want more cops in their areas.Napolitano is a former CPD officer and firefighter whose ward is home to many police officers and firefighters. His critics said this is merely a stunt as he is against defunding police.Meanwhile a demonstration is taking place outside of City Hall.Indivisible Chicago led caravan rally and march this morning calling for City Council to adopt CPAC, which is the much-debated Civilian Police Accountability Council.It has languished in committee meetings but the groups behind the push believe now is the opportunity for allowing citizens to have some type of oversight of the police force, meaning the ability to hire and fire the police chief, make appointments to COPA and the police board.Indivisible Chicago believes too much power still remains with the mayor."We have a letter sitting on the mayor's desk right now asking for a meeting," said Frank Chapman. "We are being ignored. We cannot be ignored anymore."