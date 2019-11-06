Politics

Democrats take control in Philadelphia suburb for first time since Civil War

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- Democrats are taking control in a suburban Philadelphia county that's been under Republican control since the Civil War.

Democrats declared victory in three races Tuesday night for Delaware County's five-member council, sweeping Republicans entirely from what had been an all-Republican panel just a couple years ago.



With a substantial lead over their Republican opponents, Monica Taylor, Elaine Paul Schaefer and Christine Reuther all claimed victory on Tuesday night.

Long a bastion of Republican support, Philadelphia's heavily populated suburbs are becoming increasingly liberal, a trend that has accelerated since Donald Trump's election as president.

2019 ELECTION RESULTS



The race for Delaware County District Attorney is still too close to call. Republican District Attorney Katayoun Copeland was trailing slightly being Democrat Jack Stollsteimer as of 12 a.m. Wednesday.



Democrats were also fighting for control of Bucks County's board of commissioners, where they last had control for four years in the 1980s.

CHESTER COUNTY



In Chester County, Pennsylvania, Democrat Deb Ryan had a strong lead over Republican Michael Noone as of 12 a.m. Wednesday.

EMBED More News Videos



--The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelaware countyelection 2019politics
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: ATM stolen from South Loop store
Off-duty cop accused of hitting on-duty officer in the face in Lakeview
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Mayor already considering replacements for CPD Supt. Johnson: sources
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts home address online
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
Show More
Brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered rain, snow Wednesday
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
Coca-Cola launches 2 new sodas for holiday season
Teen sentenced in Old Mill Creek attempted car theft that led to teen's death
More TOP STORIES News