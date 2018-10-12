Dept. of Justice denounces CPD consent decree

The United States Department of Justice has officially filed its opposition to the Chicago Police Department's consent decree.Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday that his office opposes the decree. Sessions said his disagreement is partly because he believes it unfairly limits the powers of the police superintendent.A spokesperson for Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the move is a half-hearted attempt to impede the city's public safety reforms.Karen Sheley, Director of the Police Practices Project with the ACLU of Illinois, said in a statement Friday that the Trump Administration and Sessions have not tried to learn about Chicago's needs and problems."The Trump Administration, by filing an opposition to long-needed reform of the Chicago Police Department, is making a last-minute political play at the expense of real people in our city," Sheley said.