state of the union

What is the designated survivor? What to know about government's contingency plan during State of the Union

By Peter Kunz
WASHINGTON -- Andrew Cuomo has done it.

Eric Holder has done it.

Even former Vice President Dick Cheney has done it.

All have served as "designated survivors," skipping major events including the State of the Union and preparing to assume power in the event of a disaster.

The Kiefer Sutherland-led ABC drama "Designated Survivor" may have brought the practice of a designated survivor into the mainstream, but it has been going on for decades. The designated survivor is typically a cabinet-level official who is over the age of 35 and a U.S.-born citizen.

Before he was New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo was the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. In 1999, during President Bill Clinton's State of the Union Address, Cuomo was selected to be the designated survivor.

"You have the Secret Service with you, you have what they call the football with you-the communications devices-because if it happened, you would immediately be at war," Cuomo told ABC7NY. "You're accompanied by numerous secret service members and Army officials, vehicles. It really makes you think how quickly the situation could get so bad, how fragile this whole system is and how fragile the world is."

For President's Trump's 2019 State of the Union address, Energy secretary Rick Perry was appointed as the designated survivor. It's not yet clear who will serve as the designated survivor this year.

This post was originally published in 2018 and has been updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.safetyandrew cuomodick cheneythe white housegovernmentu.s. & worlddesignated survivoreric holderstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
At least 10 House Dems say they'll skip State of the Union
State of the Union 2020: Live stream and things to watch out for
See who the White House has invited to 2020 State of the Union
Aurora police chief heads to State of the Union in honor of Henry Pratt shooting victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I have the Coronavirus': Man wearing sign sprays Lysol on Joliet Walmart merchandise
Street musician stabbed on Loop Red Line platform, woman in custody
Chicago Weather: High waves, snow in forecast midweek
5-year-old boy, grandfather killed in Cicero fire ID'd
These states googled 'break-up' the most last Valentine's Day
State of the Union 2020: Live stream and things to watch out for
Lincoln Park HS students protest outside CPS HQ after 2 admins fired
Show More
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
South Side school cancels classes after more than 130 students sick
Romeoville boy with autism wins national award
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy with patchy flurries and light snow
More TOP STORIES News