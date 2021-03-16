2020 presidential election

Despite threats, foreign hackers didn't disrupt 2020 election, officials say

By Eric Tucker, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials found no evidence that foreign actors changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process in last November's presidential election, according to government reports Tuesday affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Joe Biden.

But U.S. officials say they did track a "broader array" of foreign countries who took steps to influence the election than in past cycles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations aimed at harming Biden's candidacy and supporting Republican Donald Trump, the incumbent, but Russian hackers did not make persistent efforts to break into election infrastructure, unlike past elections, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Iran, for its part, conducted a covert influence campaign aimed at undermining Trump's reelection prospects, according to the intelligence report, while China did not meddle on either side in a likely reflection of its desire for a stable relationship with the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumprussiavote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionchinau.s. & worldelectionsecurity
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Grand jury in GA expected to convene in Trump election probe
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
McConnell says he'd 'absolutely' support Trump as 2024 GOP nominee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aurora woman's remains found 18 years after disappearance: police
Stimulus check argument provokes Indiana shooting that left 4 dead: officials
Illinois has a new reopening plan in the works
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
No flu cases reported at 26 Advocate Aurora Health hospitals
Chicago indoor skate park teaches confidence to kids
1st ever Navy Pier hotel opens Thursday
Show More
Artistic roller skating takes Chicago teen to international stage
Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together
Video captures shooting inside Chicago warehouse party
Brookfield Zoo names newest otter after video game character
Ravinia to reopen for concerts in July
More TOP STORIES News