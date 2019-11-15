Deval Patrick highlights his Chicago roots in presidential campaign announcement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Deval Patrick, who grew up on Chicago's South Side, announced he's running for president Thursday.
Patrick not only grew up in Chicago, but he is close friends with former President Obama. The former Massachusetts governor was close to announcing last year, but decided against it when his wife was diagnosed with cancer. Now she is cancer free and Patrick said he is ready to run and not worried about his late start.
The latest Democrat to jump into the presidential race was raised by a single mother in the Robert Taylor Homes. Patrick's grandparents lived around on the corner near 54th & Wabash.
"I think Patrick's life in Chicago was formative for him," Institute of Politics Director David Axelrod said. "It was hard, it was challenging, yet there was a sense of community that meant something to him."
Patrick's Chicago roots are prominently displayed in his two-and-a-half minute campaign announcement video.
"I think his basic values are rooted in his experience here, and he got a break here that opened the door to the rest of his life," Axelrod said.
The break came from a teacher at a Chicago public school. She recommended Patrick for a program that sent him to a Massachusetts boarding school when he was 14, and his life took off from there. Patrick went to Harvard undergrad and law school, then worked for President Clinton's Justice Department before becoming a two-term governor of Massachusetts. Patrick has also worked for corporate America, most recently Bain Capital, but his campaign focuses on his humble beginnings.
"The anxiety and anger I saw in my neighbors on the South Side since the government and economy were letting us down and no longer about us, is what folks all over America feel today," Patrick said.
Considered a moderate, Patrick enters a very crowded Democratic field late in the game. Axelrod, who worked with Patrick's gubernatorial campaign, said Patrick has a lot of catching up to do in terms of fundraising and organization.
"It's a long shot, but he is talented. He has a great story and he is a very skilled messenger. He is not to be discounted," Axelrod said.
Patrick launched his presidential bid in New Hampshire Thursday. His hope is to do well there since it is familiar territory and move on to the South Carolina primary, where 60 percent of the vote is African American.
