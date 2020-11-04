IL Democrat Dick Durbin wins 5th term as U.S. Senator

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7624173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Senator Dick Durbin gave a victory speech over Zoom after winning reelection as one of Illinois' two U.S. Senators.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7088455" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Dick Durbin fights to keep his senate seat for a 5th term, his opponents Mark Curran and Dr. Willie Wilson say it's time for change.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin thanked voters for his fifth-term win as U.S. Senator Tuesday night.ABC News projected Durbin as the winner of the Illinois Senate race around 9:45 p.m. TuesdayAfter 38 years in Congress and the last 24 in the Senate, Durbin will serve another six-year term.Speaking into an iPad from his home in Springfield, Durbin thanked everyone who supported him as well as those who voted for another candidate."Thanks for participating in this civic endeavor called a president election," Durbin said. "Thanks for believing your vote counts and it does regardless of the outcome."Durbin was challenged by four candidates including Republican Mark Curran, Green Party candidate David F. Black, Libertarian Danny Malouf and Willie Wilson, who is running under the Willie Wilson Party banner.Former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran, a Republican, and humanitarian Willie Wilson, who ran as an independent told voters it was a time for change."He's done nothing for Illinois. He's left Illinois behind and that's why the Tribune endorsed me," Curran said."He's the second most powerful Democrat in the United States Senate, and look how many jobs are left in Illinois and look how many people have lost all businesses," Wilson said.Durbin contends it's his experience that Illinois needs now more than ever."Having served in the Senate and the House of Representatives, I'm in a better position to help this state, help this city through one of the most difficult times we've had in the history of this country," Durbin countered.Wilson, a wealthy businessman who also previously ran for both Chicago Mayor and President, said he has given away $18 million worth of masks during the pandemic."I'm not a career politician. I'm not looking for a paycheck," Wilson saidCurran, a longtime Democrat turned Republican, was hoping to pull off the upset."I think this first issue is the economy Craig, and I'm fighting for the economy and fighting for the middle class one," Curran said.