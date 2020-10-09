finance

Dixmoor village employees still unsure of Friday paychecks due to treasurer issues

New Dixmoor treasurer selected, but it might be too late
By
DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Dixmoor village employees still were not sure Friday morning, if they would receive their paychecks later in the day.

Less than two days from payday, Dixmoor village employees said they came to work Wednesday only to find this week's paycheck may not come.

EMBED More News Videos

Less than two days from payday, Dixmoor village employees said they came to work only to find this week's paycheck may not come.



During a board meeting Thursday night, the south suburban village did approve a new treasurer, which is part of the problem.

Every Dixmoor employee opened the same letter from the mayor Wednesday morning saying that due to a disagreement between the mayor and trustees over approving a new village treasurer, payroll could not be processed, and employees may not get paid.

"It's frustrating 'cause they submitted a letter, but I can't take the letter to my insurance company. I can't take the letter to my finance company. I can't take the letter to the grocery store," said Marquita Charp, dispatcher and administrative assistant to the Dixmoor police chief.

Police officers, public works attendees and administrative assistants are among the workers waiting to hear if they'll be paid as normal on Friday.

"It's a crying shame that I got guys with a chance they're not going to get paid Friday for the work they've already done," said Paris Steele, superintendent of public works. "How do I expect them to continue on with the work in the future days if they're not getting paid for the work they've already done? It's a dark cloud that us employees working have to deal with politics."

If the new treasurer can get the paychecks processed in time, then employees might receive them Friday. Otherwise, they'll have to be pushed to Monday.

"It was just crazy thinking about ... like flip a coin, you're going to get paid, you're not going to get paid," Dixmoor 911 dispatcher Jason Chandler said. "It shouldn't have to come down to this."

Dixmoor trustees said the mayor's letter was dishonest.

"We haven't rejected the treasurer. All we asked her is that she bring us the contract for the treasurer and how much the treasurer will like to get paid," Dixmoor trustee Fitzgerald Roberts said at the time. "We don't know what the treasurer is asking for. We haven't seen a contract."

"We do not want to have anyone that has worked for the village not get paid," said Toni Mitchell, another trustee.

Dixmoor Mayor Yvonne Davis did not return requests for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdixmoorfinancesalaryjobs
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FINANCE
Chicago marathon cancelation costs city millions in revenue
Dixmoor mayor sends letter telling village employees they may not get paid
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
Stocks end bumpy day lower after Trump's positive COVID-19 test
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse to appear in court as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
I-55 lanes reopen at Pulaski after crash: ISP
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Program aims to help Black homeowners who could lose houses to unpaid property taxes
Foles beats Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
Show More
Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Feds charge suburban businessman with price gouging N-95 masks
Chicago Weather: Warm, sunny, breezy Friday
Bucktown restaurant reopens thanks to community
Macaulay Caulkin shares face-covering PSA in 'Home Alone' mask
More TOP STORIES News