Dixmoor village employees may not get paid Friday after treasurer issues, mayor's letter says

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Less than two days from payday, Dixmoor village employees said they came to work only to find this week's paycheck may not come.Police officers, public works attendees, and administrative assistants are among the workers waiting to hear if they'll be paid as normal on Friday."It's a crying shame that I got guys with a chance, they're not going to get paid Friday for the work they've already done," said Paris Steele, superintendent of public works.Every Dixmoor employee opened the same letter from the mayor Wednesday morning saying that due to a disagreement between the mayor and trustees over approving a new village treasurer, payroll could not be processed and employees may not get paid."It's frustrating 'cause they submitted a letter, but I can't take the letter to my insurance company. I can't take the letter to my finance company. I can't take the letter to the grocery store," said Marquita Charp, dispatcher and administrative assistant to the Dixmoor police chief."How do I expect them to continue on with the work in the future days if they're not getting paid for the work they've already done?" Steele wondered. "It's a dark cloud that us employees working have to deal with politics."But Dixmoor trustees said the mayor's letter was dishonest."We haven't rejected the treasurer. All we asked her is that she bring us the contract for the treasurer and how much the treasurer will like to get paid," said Fitzgerald Roberts, Dixmoor trustee. "We don't know what the treasurer is asking for. We haven't seen a contract.""We do not want to have anyone that has worked for the village not get paid," said Toni Mitchell, Dixmoor trustee.Trustees said the former treasurer had been gone for more than a month and employees have still been paid without issue. They will take up the issue of possibly approving a financial consultant and a treasurer again Thursday night, but it may be too late."Checks still have to be cut by Thursday, so I have no idea if they even approve the treasurer Thursday night, will that take off everybody receiving their paychecks Friday?" said Police Chief Ron Burge.ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to the mayor but did not hear back.