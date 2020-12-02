Justice Dept. investigates possible criminal 'bribery' for presidential pardon scheme

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8030155" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joins us to discuss the electoral college process and other key events between Election Day and Inauguration Day in January.

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department is investigating whether there was a secret scheme to lobby White House officials for a pardon as well as a related plot to offer a hefty political contribution in exchange for clemency, according to a court document unsealed Tuesday.Most of the information in the 18-page court order is redacted, including the identity of the people whom prosecutors are investigating and whom the proposed pardon might be intended for.But the document from August does reveal that certain individuals are suspected of having acted to secretly lobby White House officials to secure a pardon or sentence commutation and that, in a related scheme, a substantial political contribution was floated in exchange for a pardon or "reprieve of sentence."A Justice Department official said Tuesday night that no government official was or is a subject or target of the investigation. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night: "Pardon investigation is Fake News!"The existence of the investigation, first reported by CNN, was revealed in a court order from U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of Washington's federal court. In it, she granted investigators access to certain email communications connected to the alleged schemes that she said was not protected by attorney-client privilege. The investigative team will be able to use that material to confront any subject or target of the investigation, the judge wrote.The order was dated Aug. 28, and prosecutors had sought to keep it private because they said it identifies people not charged by a grand jury. But on Tuesday, Howell unsealed select portions of that document while redacting from view any personally identifiable information.As part of the investigation, more than 50 devices, including laptops and iPads, have been seized, according to the document.Pardons are common at the end of a president's tenure and are occasionally politically fraught affairs as some convicted felons look to leverage connections inside the White House to secure clemency. Last week, Trump announced that he had pardoned his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, even as a federal judge was weighing a Justice Department request to dismiss the case.As White House aides come to terms with the election results and turn their focus to the remaining weeks of President Trump's administration, multiple sources tell ABC News that various Trump allies and other lawyers have begun a campaign to petition the West Wing in hopes of securing pardons for those who might receive a sympathetic reception from the president.Those in the mix for a potential pardon have ranged from family members and associates all the way to the Tiger King, according to sources.Trump has not fully turned his attention to the growing list of requests, but vetting has already commenced in some cases by White House lawyers, sources say.One idea that has been floated among Trump allies is the possibility of preemptive pardons for members of the Trump family and close allies of the president."The president out the door needs to pardon his whole family and himself because they want this witch hunt to go on in perpetuity, they're so full of rage and insanity against the president," Trump ally and Fox News host Sean Hannity said on his radio program Monday.