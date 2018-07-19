Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
DON'T ASK DON'T TELL
"Don't ask, don't tell," 25 years later
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3789837" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
"Don't ask, don't tell" was announced 25 years ago. (WLS)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WLS
Jesse Kirsch
Thursday, July 19, 2018 04:37PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
President Bill Clinton announced "don't ask, don't tell" 25 years ago. Here's a look back.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics
don't ask don't tell
gay rights
military
Chicago
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
How the Russians penetrated Illinois election computers
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Hundreds displaced; community offers help
Chicago man wins $1M on scratch ticket
VIDEO: 3 women accused of robbing Victoria's Secret store in Wheaton
Preemie dies after mom's 911 calls go unanswered
West Nile virus detected in North Shore mosquitoes
Field Museum stops selling doll depicting Hindu god
Swiss Rolls recalled for possible salmonella contamination
'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $2M
Show More
Activists demanding justice after police shooting protest outside Emanuel's house
Family on Medicaid hopes for miracle to get sick baby back to US
Teen's arm severed after boulder falls on him
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
More News