Dorothy Brown removed from ballot in Chicago mayoral election

Cook County Clerk Dorothy Brown has been removed from the ballot for mayor of Chicago by the Chicago Board of Elections Tuesday.

Cook County Clerk Dorothy Brown has been removed from the ballot for mayor of Chicago by the Chicago Board of Elections.

Last week, a hearing officer recommended removing Brown because she did not have enough signatures to be on the ballot. Candidates Toni Preckwinkle and Willie Wilson filed the challenge against Brown.

Brown said Tuesday she will not challenge the ballot decision in court and that she plans to endorse another candidate soon.


The mayoral election is Tuesday, February 26.
