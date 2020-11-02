Harris Co.'s drive-thru votes will count, but judge advises against it on Election Day

Judge Andrew S. Hanen said a petition by Texas Republican activist Steve Hotze and three candidates had "no standing," allowing Harris County's early ballots in question to be counted.
The dismissal came a day after the same group of Republicans saw their bid struck down by the Texas Supreme Court.
While this is a victory for the county that includes Houston, a Democratic stronghold, Hanen offered a warning to those still planning to vote on Tuesday.
"If I were to vote tomorrow, I would not vote in a drive-thru location out of concern about if it's legal or not," said the judge, alluding to the protracted legal battles against the county.
Indeed, Jared Woodfill, the attorney representing the group of Republicans, said he will file an appeal to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday night, seeking to reinstate the case and close drive-thru voting Tuesday.
They expect a fast ruling, Woodfill added.
Hotze's group claimed that state law didn't allow for drive-thru voting, making the method illegal. State representatives who filed the petition to have the votes thrown out say drive-thru voting is an expansion of curbside voting, which, under Texas state law, is only available for people with disabilities.
In court, Woodfill contended that the decision to greenlight drive-thru voting should have been up to the GOP-led Texas Legislature and not Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins.
"If the legislature chose to do that, they could have, but they didn't," Woodfill argued. "Not an individual clerk that makes up his own mind."
With the threat of invalidating votes already cast, representatives for the county said the injury to voters would be irreparable.
"Voters didn't do anything wrong. They only relied on the instructions of county officials," the county said in court.
Ten drive-thru voting centers were set up for this election to make voting easier for people worried about walking into a polling place, risking exposure to COVID-19.
People turned out. About 10% of the ballots cast during early voting happened at these drive-thrus.
The Harris County Clerk's Office argues drive-thru locations are separate polling places, different from attached curbside spots, and should be available for all voters.
"We're preparing for that now, and we're going to win. And we're going to count those votes," said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. "Our lives are literally on the line when it comes to how this country is being run, and so people want to have their voices heard. So, we made that as easy as we possibly could."
An hour before Monday's hearing, Texas Democrats showed up outside the federal courthouse in downtown Houston to protest. They were furious about the possibility of votes not counting.
ABC13's Courtney Fischer was outside the courthouse and came across the youngest protester, Soraya, who is 2 years old.
"It's important to start them young when it comes to understanding what's right," Soraya's mom told Courtney.
Reaction to the ruling
Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said while this is a win for democracy, he firmly offered that this should have never gotten to this point:
"The ruling to let the nearly 127,000 drive-thru votes stand was the correct decision but it doesn't change a simple fact: This should have never been an issue in the first place. Texans who lawfully voted at drive through locations should have never had to fear that their votes wouldn't be counted and their voices wouldn't be heard. This lawsuit was shameful and it should have never seen the light of day. Once again, Texas Republicans sought to threaten Texans' right to vote and they lost, but this election is not over. We must send them a message and vote them out. The future of our state is entirely in our hands now. The only thing that matters now is voting. Texas Democrats, we must create the wave necessary to win back our state and our country. If we vote, we will win this election. Get your friends, family, neighbors, colleagues, and everybody you know to make a plan to vote tomorrow at MyTexasVotes.com. This is the most important election of our lifetime. We are on the edge of history. Let's get it done."
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, whose commissioners court gave the greenlight to Hollins, said the ruling backs up the purpose for drive-thru voting:
"Safe, secure, and fair elections are the backbone of our democracy. Today's decision validates what we have been saying all along: Drive thru voting is safe, secure, legal, and a common sense way for voters to cast their ballots during a pandemic. It is beyond comprehension that anyone would seek to invalidate 127,000 votes legally cast by voters. While we fully expect more appeals and litigation from those seeking to suppress the voices of our citizens, we will continue our fight to zealously protect the sanctity of each and every ballot cast here in Harris County. My message to the residents of Harris County is this: Go vote. Make your voice heard. Do not let those seeking to confuse or undermine confidence in our democratic process distract you. For the first time during a Presidential election, you can choose any of 806 polling locations to cast your ballot tomorrow. Visit HarrisVotes.com for the latest information on where to vote, wait times, and any other information you need for election day."
