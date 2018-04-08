Durbin makes trip to Venezuela, meets with Nicolas Maduro

Senator Dick Durban called for change Sunday after a trip to Venezuela and meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.The Venezuelan government has had little interaction with the U.S. government and Durbin said he was surprised by the invitation. Durbin said he was able to meet with political leaders, opposition leaders, and locals.Durbin said Maduro's regime used government food rations to influence votes during a period of severe food shortages. Durbin condemned these undemocratic actions and called for free and fair elections.