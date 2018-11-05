Early voting ends Monday as candidates rally Illinois voters

CHICAGO (WLS) --On the eve of Election Day, the central focus of candidates and civic activists is simple: Make your voice heard by voting.
Early voting has already surpassed voting numbers in recent years, but there's still time Monday if you want to beat Tuesday's rush. Both parties are working to energize voters and get them to the polls.
As of late Sunday, nearly 200,000 people had voted early in Chicago, exceeding the 113,000 who voted early in the 2014 midterm election. Some voters this weekend waited up to 3 hours in line.
Meanwhile Sunday, former President Barack Obama returned to Chicago to rally for fellow Democrats and to spark J.B. Pritzker's campaign at UIC, along with hip hop artist Common.
"Healthcare for millions is on the ballot," Obama said. "A fair shake for working families is on the ballot. And most importantly, the character of our nation is on the ballot."
Governor Bruce Rauner rallied local Republicans at a bar in Orland Park. Rauner might be the sitting governor, but polls say he is trailing J.B. Pritzker.
Nevertheless, the governor is embracing the role of underdog. He believes Republicans statewide will turn out the vote Tuesday.
"This is the biggest election of our lifetimes ladies and gentlemen, we've got to get everybody to the polls," Rauner said. "It's all on the line. This guy Pritzker and Madigan, nightmare for the state."
Meanwhile, the early voting super site here in the Loop should be pretty busy Monday as more early voters rush to the polls.
All 51 Chicago early voting sites are scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and six sites, the Loop Super Site, Roden Library, Welles Park, West Side Learning Center at Malcolm X College, King Community Center and Mount Greenwood Park will remain open through 7 p.m. Monday.