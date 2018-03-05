POLITICS

Early voting expands across Chicago, Cook County on Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

A new poll shows the Democratic gubernatorial race tightening just as early voting expands across Chicago and Cook County. (WLS)

Craig Wall
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Early voting for the March 20 primary expanded on Monday across Chicago and Cook County.

And voters took advantage of the opportunity and headed to the polls at 104 Chicago area locations.

"Well, I'm off today, I work for the county and I'm off today so I came out to vote," said Patrick Duffy.

Early voting sites will be open seven days a week at sites in each of Chicago's 50 wards and at 51 sites in suburban Cook County. Each site will also offer voter registration. Early voting continues until March 19, the day before the primary.

"Most early voters are those who really want to make sure they vote. And they do not want to take a chance that something happens," said Cook County Clerk David Orr.

Turnout for the primary is expected to be good for a non-presidential election year based on the number of people who requested ballots by mail and the number of high-interest races, including governor and attorney general.

NEW POLL

As voting kicked off, a new polls shows the Democratic gubernatorial race tightening up. The Public Policy Polling survey questioned 553 Democratic likely voters in Cook County between Feb. 28 and March 1.

J.B. Pritzker is still the front runner in the poll with 35 percent of the vote, however, when compared to some other state-wide polls which had Daniel Biss in second place, this latest poll has Chris Kennedy nipping at Pritzker's heels with 31 percent of the vote. The poll has Biss with 18 percent and 16 percent of voters still undecided. The margin of error was not provided.

HIGH VOTER TURNOUT?

Technically speaking, pre-election voting started last month as people were able to request ballots by mail.

"We have more than 32,000 people who have already applied to vote by mail. That's an increase of more than 200 percent over the 2014 midterm primary," said Marisel Hernandez, chairwoman of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

With most of the debates done and most of the newspapers endorsements out, local election officials said people are starting to make up their minds in major races such as for governor and attorney general.

While voters can request either a Democratic or Republican ballot, Orr doesn't anticipate a lot of cross party voting.

"Given the governor's race, even if, I can't tell you what the votes will be, but given it's a pretty hot thing politically, I don't think you'll see many crossovers either way," Orr said.

But even though people now can cast their ballots many are still undecided.

"I'm still considering a couple of options trying to do my research and trying to spend some time who all is out there and what they stand for," said voter Nathan Matthew.

Election officials said people should not have to worry about hackers impacting the election, as safeguards are in place and they are in communication with the FBI and Homeland Security.

State election officials said they have done significant security upgrades after last year's data breach where information about 76,000 voters was compromised.

For a list of locations and times for Chicago area early voting, visit our voter information page.

For information on the candidates running in the primary, visit our Meet the Candidates page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionvotingChicagoCook County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
Vote 2018: Voter Information
POLITICS
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
Show More
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More News