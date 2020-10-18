vote 2020

Union Station to open early voting location Monday as polling stations expand across Chicago

Sunday is the last day to register online to vote
By and Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday is the last day you can register online, to vote, in Illinois.

The online voter registration application closes at 11:50 p.m. Sunday according to the State Board of Elections.

The registration deadline comes just as early voting expands in both Cook and DuPage Counties.

EMBED More News Videos

Sheriff Tom Dart calls effort 'significant' during 2020 election



Early voting expands to over 50 locations throughout Cook County Monday.

DuPage, Kane, Will, McHenry, Lake and Kendall Counties will also expand early voting Monday.

The Chicago Board of Elections reported that more than 500,000 mail in ballots have already been requested. Officials said that is more than four times the city's previous mail in application record.

According to the Illinois Board of Elections all mail in ballot requests "must be received by the election authority by October 29."

EMBED More News Videos

Mildred Madison is staying with family in the Chicago suburbs but she did not receive her ballot, so she asked her son to drive her to Detroit this week so she could vote.



The State Board of Elections wanted there may be delays in accessing its website because of the unprecedented number of requests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoriver northwest loopvotingcook county jailvote 20202020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
IL US House candidates Sean Casten, Jeanne Ives, Bill Redpath discuss issues
Woman, 99, travels hundreds of miles to vote
Chicago quadruples all-time record for Vote by Mail applications: officials
Women's March rallies held across U.S. urging vote for change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mysterious couple found after drone captures stunning photo in Lincoln Park
Pritzker says Trump is partly to blame for IL COVID-19 spike
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to approve stimulus deal before election
Baby of pregnant woman killed in Jeffery Manor shooting dies: CPD
Aspiring teacher, 22, killed in Humboldt Park shooting
Damage from August derecho wind storm total $7.5B: report
35 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
Show More
$15K reward offered in teen's Brighton Park shooting death
Englewood street named after local soldier killed in Kenya
IL reports 4,245 new coronavirus cases, with 22 deaths
Hamburger Mary's to close its doors after 15 years
Vote 2020: Election Info for Illinois, Indiana Voting
More TOP STORIES News